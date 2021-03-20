Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich bought 2,000 shares of Midwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

