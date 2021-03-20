Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

