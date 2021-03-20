Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 219,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after buying an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 691,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 635,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.