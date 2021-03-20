Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

MOMO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Momo by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 86,016 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.