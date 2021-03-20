Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.