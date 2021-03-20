Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $45.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 1,100,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

