Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Qualys by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.24 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.