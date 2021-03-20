Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $131,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $6,430,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.1% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 148,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG opened at $24.18 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.