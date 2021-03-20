Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $162,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $4,058,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

COLM opened at $107.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

