Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

ABNB opened at $194.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

