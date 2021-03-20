Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 322.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,769 shares of company stock valued at $614,640,506 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

