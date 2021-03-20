Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

