Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNMRF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

