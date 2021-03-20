Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $67.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

