Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $412.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $364.53.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $356.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,107,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

