Morgan Stanley Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $20.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

NYSE MUR opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

