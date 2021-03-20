Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

