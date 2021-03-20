Morgan Stanley Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

