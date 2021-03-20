Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.54.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

