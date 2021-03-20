Morgan Stanley Raises H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $19.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.