Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,498 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $2,532,957.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,853,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,899,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $237.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

