MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $468.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.20 million to $477.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $416.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $410.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.79. MSCI has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

