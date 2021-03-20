M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,415 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raymond James by 512.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 537,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Raymond James by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

