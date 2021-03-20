M&T Bank Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

