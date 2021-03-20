M&T Bank Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.