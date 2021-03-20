M&T Bank Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

