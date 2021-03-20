M&T Bank Corp Has $991,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

