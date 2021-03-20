MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Declares $0.50 Annual Dividend

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.499 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

