Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €252.50 ($297.06).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

