Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy Oil worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.