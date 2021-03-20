National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.96.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

TSE LUG opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.10. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.78.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.