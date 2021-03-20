National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

GFL opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

