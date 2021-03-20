National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

