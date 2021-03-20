National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.49.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

