nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 8%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.96. 1,813,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,380,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

