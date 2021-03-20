NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.29 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.29 or 0.00010582 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $66.38 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00455189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00138395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00670744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,738,203 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

