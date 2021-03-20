Needham & Company LLC Increases Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $19.75

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

