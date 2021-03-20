Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NOPMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $19.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

