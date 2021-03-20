Neogen (NEOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $82.52 on Friday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

