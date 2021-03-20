Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $103,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in Netflix by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 24,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.18. 4,386,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,878. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.