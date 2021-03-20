NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.82. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 56,763 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

