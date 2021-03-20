New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

