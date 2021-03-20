New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.