Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $2,629,377.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares in the company, valued at $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

NXST opened at $153.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

