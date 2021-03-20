NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 5.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. 717,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 348,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

