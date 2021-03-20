NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.63.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

