NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

