NFT Index Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,185.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $166,185.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $593.02 or 0.01011363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.