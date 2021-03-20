NFTLootBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for $151.90 or 0.00259489 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com.

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

