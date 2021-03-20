NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.